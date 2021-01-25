Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.25

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 3694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

