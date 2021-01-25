ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $6.18 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

