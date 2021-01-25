Fortuna Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $356,713.72 and $3,705.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.