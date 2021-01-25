Fountain 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,794.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $656,825.14 and $5,794.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.