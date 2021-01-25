Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $247.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.28 million and the highest is $250.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $185.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $875.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.45 million to $879.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

