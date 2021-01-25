FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 4,716,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,244,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

