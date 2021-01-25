Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $32.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

