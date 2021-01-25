Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 150,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 290,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

