freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.31 ($20.36) and last traded at €17.44 ($20.52). Approximately 439,290 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.47 ($20.55).

A number of brokerages have commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.53 ($24.15).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.90.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

