Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

