Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRPT. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

