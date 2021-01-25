Freyrchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (FREC)

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $68,031.61 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

