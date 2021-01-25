Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bank had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit.

