Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $862,426.81

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $862,426.81 and $41,751.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

