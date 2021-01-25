FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $28.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $23.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $122.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.40 million, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

