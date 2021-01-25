FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 534,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 456,658 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,245. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.