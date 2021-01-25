fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.60) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.60) per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.