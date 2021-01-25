FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

FCEL stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 583,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

