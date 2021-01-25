Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.80 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

