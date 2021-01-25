FunFair Market Cap Hits $122.28 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $122.28 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.