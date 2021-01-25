FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,865.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token token can now be bought for approximately $60.76 or 0.00191125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $46,684.16 and approximately $29,865.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

