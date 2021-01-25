FY2020 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $54.86 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $82.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.