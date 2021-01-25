FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

