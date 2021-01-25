FY2020 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

TSE FR opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -72.65. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,500. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at C$52,120,264.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,507 shares of company stock worth $2,632,954.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.