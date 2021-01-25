FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

