FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

