FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 62,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

