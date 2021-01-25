FY2020 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $88.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

