FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders have acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

