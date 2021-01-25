FY2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of FOCS opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

