FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.23 million and a PE ratio of -81.71. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

