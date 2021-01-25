FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

