FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Decreased by Analyst

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.