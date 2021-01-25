FY2020 EPS Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

