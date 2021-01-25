FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

IMG stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

