FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%.

SHECY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

