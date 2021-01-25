FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Issued By William Blair

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMK. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,238.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,480 shares of company stock worth $4,666,263. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

