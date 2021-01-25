FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.05.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 237.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.