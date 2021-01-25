FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

