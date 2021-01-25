FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

EXC opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

