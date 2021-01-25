FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Perion Network Ltd. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

