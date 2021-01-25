FY2021 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Raised by Cormark (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$555.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.