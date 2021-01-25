FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.