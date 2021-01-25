FY2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Raised by Analyst

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $122.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39.

Life Storage’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.00%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

