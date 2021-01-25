FY2021 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.