FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $20.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.96. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.20.

Shares of SIVB opened at $480.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.