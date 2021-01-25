FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

