FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $5.06 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.