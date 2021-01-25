FY2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Decreased by Truist Securiti

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

