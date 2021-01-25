FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sumco in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.93 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

SUOPY opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

